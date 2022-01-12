New appointments at MTN SA

MTN SA has appointed Michele Gamberini as its new chief technology and information officer, effective 1 February 2022. The company also announced the appointment of Megan Nicholas to MD of MTN Supersonic, the network provider’s fibre and broadband internet service provider, effective 1 January 2022.

Gamberini joins MTN from Telecom Italia (TIM Group) where he gained 25 years of experience across the business at TIM Italy and most recently in the position of global group CTIO. Having worked in Italy, Spain, Greece and supported Brazilian technological choices, Gamberini had the experience of preparing the network evolution ahead of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. He holds a master’s degree in electronics engineering.

MTN SA’s CEO Charles Molapisi says: “MTN SA has established itself as the benchmark for what network quality should be while also driving massive and compelling enhancements in the IT space. As we work toward our Ambition2025 strategy which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, I believe that Gamberini’s wealth of experience will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our technology functions as well as providing a network that is second to none to all South Africans.”

Gamberini comments: “I am delighted to be joining such a high-performing business and a team within the technology and information systems environment that have proven themselves to be amongst the best in the world.

“I am most looking forward to continuing and growing the exceptional work the MTN network team has delivered over the years.”

Currently GM for residential at MTN South Africa, Nicholas’s internal appointment is a strategic move from MTN to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which MTN aspires to own 30% market share across all technologies by 2025.

“Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus, as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customer’s homes. This battle for the home market needs a leader of Megan’s calibre, expertise and experience,” says Molapisi.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to grow our Supersonic business in this ever-changing environment, we consider this appointment as one of the strategic levers. Megan’s extensive experience across the broadband sector is recognised as a vital driver to achieve our growth ambitions in this highly innovative space.”

Nicholas comments: “I am very excited to be leading the execution against our 2025 strategy to ‘own the home’, and I believe that Supersonic is an important contributor to achieving that ambition.”