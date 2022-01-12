Project Manager

Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Project Management Certification (NQF8)
- Member of PMSA ( ideal)
- Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/Information Technology
- 3 – 5 years experience in a project management role
- 2 – 3 years in a software environment
- Responsibilities:
- Lead the planning and implementation of all projects
- Facilitate workshops for requirements specifications
- Defining project tasks and resource requirements
- Develop full scale project plans
- Plan and scheduling project timelines
- Quality assurance
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
- Manage scope and variances against the project plan
- Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions
- Oversee implementation and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs
- Project evaluations and assessment of results
- Managing internal processes as well as customer processes for proper governance
- Prioritising teams work to ensure delivery
- Manage project implementation to make sure that impact to the client is minimized.
- Identify possible risks and provide workable solutions
- Plan, budget and identify all resources needed for each project
- Project accounting functions which include budgeting and tracking
- Develop all project documentation
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations
General
To oversee all projects from start to finish
- Develop and deliver all management reports
- Oversee all financial functions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Quarterly KPI incentives