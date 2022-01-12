Project Manager

Lead the planning and implementation of all projects

Facilitate workshops for requirements specifications

Defining project tasks and resource requirements

Develop full scale project plans

Plan and scheduling project timelines

Quality assurance

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

Manage scope and variances against the project plan

Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions

Oversee implementation and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs

Project evaluations and assessment of results

Managing internal processes as well as customer processes for proper governance

Prioritising teams work to ensure delivery

Manage project implementation to make sure that impact to the client is minimized.

Identify possible risks and provide workable solutions

Plan, budget and identify all resources needed for each project

Project accounting functions which include budgeting and tracking

Develop all project documentation

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

General

To oversee all projects from start to finish