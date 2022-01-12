Project Manager

Jan 12, 2022

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Project Management Certification (NQF8)
  • Member of PMSA ( ideal)
  • Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/Information Technology
  • 3 – 5 years experience in a project management role
  • 2 – 3 years in a software environment
  • Responsibilities:
    • Lead the planning and implementation of all projects
    • Facilitate workshops for requirements specifications
    • Defining project tasks and resource requirements
    • Develop full scale project plans
    • Plan and scheduling project timelines
    • Quality assurance
    • Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
    • Manage scope and variances against the project plan
    • Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions
    • Oversee implementation and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs
    • Project evaluations and assessment of results
    • Managing internal processes as well as customer processes for proper governance
    • Prioritising teams work to ensure delivery
    • Manage project implementation to make sure that impact to the client is minimized.
    • Identify possible risks and provide workable solutions
    • Plan, budget and identify all resources needed for each project
    • Project accounting functions which include budgeting and tracking
    • Develop all project documentation
    • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

    General
    To oversee all projects from start to finish

    • Develop and deliver all management reports
    • Oversee all financial functions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Quarterly KPI incentives

