QA Automation Engineer (CH560) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Ref No: CH560

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Automation Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

The company

We are a young, dynamic, hyper-growth company looking for smart, young, creative, hard-working people to join us. We offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you wont be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

The Role

An Automation Engineers job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The Automation Engineer makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analyzing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.

Work closely with the QA Automation Lead to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

The ideal candidate:

You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesnt happen only during work hours..

You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, were looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.

Responsibilities of the role:

Develop and maintain automation scripts in Swift and/or Kotlin

Develop groovy scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.

Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery.

Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.

Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.

Setup automation test cases and test plans in test management tool.

Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.

Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams.

Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.

Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms.

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Perform all tasks with attention to detail

Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.

Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

Understanding of UI and backend testing

Ability and experience with prioritisation of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Requirements

Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage

Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.

Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms.

Experience working with defect tracking JIRA preferred

Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)

Exposure to API testing will be advantageous

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.

Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in shorter time frame

Personal Attributes:

We seek to Employ someone who:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company

thinks like an owner of the business.

is smart, has integrity and is hard-working

General:

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations

