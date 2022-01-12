Security Engineer at M&M Consulting

The Security Engineer responsibilities include performing risk assessments, audits, staff training sessions, and monitoring network activity. The Security Engineer should be meticulous and detail-oriented, with excellent technical and information security skills. The Security Engineer should be skilled at drafting security policies and training less technically skilled employees to be security conscious.
- Installing, administering, and troubleshooting network security solutions.
- Updating software with the latest security patches and ensuring the proper defenses are present for each network resource.
- Performing vulnerability and penetration tests, identifying, and defending against threats, and developing disaster recovery plans.
- Configuring security systems, analyzing security requirements, and recommending improvements.
- Monitoring network traffic for suspicious behavior.
- Creating network policies and authorization roles and defending against unauthorized access, modifications, and destruction.
- Consulting with staff, managers, and executives about the best security practices and providing technical advice.
- Configuring and supporting security tools, such as firewalls and anti-virus software.
- Mobile security set up on all mobile test devices
- Software upgrades for mobile test devices
- Proxy set up for mobile test devices.
- Training staff to understand and use security protocols.
- Liaise with third party vendors.
- Weekly standby according to standby roster.
Desired Skills:
- Fortigate
- Cisco Firewalls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration