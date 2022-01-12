Security Engineer at M&M Consulting

Jan 12, 2022

The Security Engineer responsibilities include performing risk assessments, audits, staff training sessions, and monitoring network activity. The Security Engineer should be meticulous and detail-oriented, with excellent technical and information security skills. The Security Engineer should be skilled at drafting security policies and training less technically skilled employees to be security conscious.

  • Installing, administering, and troubleshooting network security solutions.
  • Updating software with the latest security patches and ensuring the proper defenses are present for each network resource.
  • Performing vulnerability and penetration tests, identifying, and defending against threats, and developing disaster recovery plans.
  • Configuring security systems, analyzing security requirements, and recommending improvements.
  • Monitoring network traffic for suspicious behavior.
  • Creating network policies and authorization roles and defending against unauthorized access, modifications, and destruction.
  • Consulting with staff, managers, and executives about the best security practices and providing technical advice.
  • Configuring and supporting security tools, such as firewalls and anti-virus software.
  • Mobile security set up on all mobile test devices
  • Software upgrades for mobile test devices
  • Proxy set up for mobile test devices.
  • Training staff to understand and use security protocols.
  • Liaise with third party vendors.
  • Weekly standby according to standby roster.

Desired Skills:

  • Fortigate
  • Cisco Firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

