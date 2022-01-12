Senior Analyst Programmer (Mobile/iOS) (CH719) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Financial client in the banking and short-term lending industry is looking for an Analyst Programmer with Mobile development skills to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible to design and program software solutions, to provide support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers and to manage deployment of software solutions.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming
Technologies:
- Swift
- Objective C
- Xcode
- Agile
- Git
- Cocoapods/Carthage
- Restful webservices
Competencies
- Collaboration (Relating)
- Customer First
- Execution
- Innovation (Perspective)
- Leading with Influence
- Personal Mastery (Learning)
- Strategic
Key Result Areas
- Contribute to the companys body of knowledge (documentation, wikis, how-tos).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (stand-ups, planning, design retro, review).
- Mentor more junior developers.
- Review deliverables of more junior developers to ensure quality.
- Investigate, analyse, and resolve production issues escalated to third-line development team support.
- Facilitate design sessions to evaluate alternative solutions.
Computer Programming
- Writes software programs, based on user requirement specifications
Personal Effectiveness
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
- Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results
Technical Support
- Designs Software solutions
- Manages the implementation of Software solutions
General:
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.