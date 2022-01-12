Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Cape Town CBD – Market Related at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity has been made available with one of Africa’s most innovative and leading investment firms, who are in the market for the skills and expertise of a Senior Data Warehouse Developer to join the team.

The incumbent must be super strong on data warehousing development experience and they will have to support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7-8 years commercial experience

SSIS

T-SQL

SSRS

Power BI

AWS Cloud (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools

ETL development to load Data warehouse

Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Testing and deployment of new development.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

T-SQL

SSRS

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

