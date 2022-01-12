Senior SQL DBA at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:TAKE charge of the optimal functioning of databases as you install, configure, performance tune, optimize and maintain systems on the SQL Server and MySQL platforms both on premise and in AWS as your technical expertise is sought by a dynamic eCommerce Platform to fill the critical role of a Senior SQL DBA. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, have at least 10 years experience in a similar role with strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, experience with multiple technology platforms, solid communication skills, can work well within a team and cross teams and has a desire for continued learning and [URL Removed] Administration

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users.

Continuously consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-user.

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act.

Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: Database Integrity, Performance Blocking and Deadlocking, Replication, Log Shipping, Connectivity and Security Problems.

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security.

Control access permissions and privileges.

Develop, maintain, perform and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

Ensure that storage, achiving,back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.

Monitor database capacity.

Provide proactive performance monitoring, troubleshooting and proactively resolve a wide variety of problems.

Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL and MySQL environments.

Monitor and complete all DBA related Service Desk calls.

Improve business efficiency

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.

Research and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A relevant 3-year Information Technology Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role.

Have worked with multiple technology platforms.

Strong troubleshooting.

Keep innovating Have the courage to contribute new ideas and turn those ideas into reality.Think like an entrepreneur Treat the business like its your own.Keep it real Mindful of the impact of your words and actions.Raise the bar Strive to deliver excellence in everything you do.

Desired Skills:

Senior

SQL

DBA

