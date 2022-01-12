Smollan acquires Argility Technology Group

The Argility Technology Group (ATG) has become part of the Smollan Group, an intelligent commerce solutions business, driving sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Smollan has acquired ATG from Capital Eye Investments – a private equity and venture capital company that invests in technology-driven businesses with a particular focus on emerging markets.

Smollan has a 90-year history of partnering with brands to create and execute insight-led solutions to deliver growth, wider distribution, and operational efficiency.

ATG has a 35-year plus history as a software developer and supplier to the retail and supply chain sectors.

James Collett, Smollan chief data officer, emphasises the importance of the strategic acquisition: “ATG joining the Smollan Group is a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our technology and data offering within retail and supply chain.

“We are extremely excited about the synergies which exist between the businesses, and as a leading global commerce solution company, we will be looking to grow the ATG footprint internationally.

“An aligned and strong culture is always foundational to creating a successful partnership, and in ATG and its people, we believe that we have found just that. We look forward to welcoming ATG into the Smollan family.”

Marko Salic, ATG CEO, notes this is one of the most important events in the history of Argility. “ATG is immensely excited about this new phase in the history of the group. Over the past five years, we have made notable strategic investments in the acquisition of companies that have served to augment our goal of partnering with retail and supply chain organisations to help them digitise and transition into industry 4.0.

“The purchase of ATG by Smollan represents a substantial investment in our business and an expanded pathway to global markets. The synergies between Argility’s vision and mission with that of Smollan made this a very appealing move for us and a good cultural fit for our Group.

“Combining these strengths will serve to enhance ATG’s portfolio; expand our solutions, and service delivery for current and future customers.”

The Smollan acquisition of ATG has been ratified by all regulatory bodies and is effective immediately.