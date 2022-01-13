Business Intelligence Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:TAKE charge of the health, performance, reliability, availability, security and recoverability of the entire BI environment as the next Business Intelligence Admin sought by a reputable Retail Group. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification & AWS certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer) with up to 6 years experience in IT, with at least 3 years in a BI Administration role. You will require a proven track record of administering BI technical platforms & installing and configuring BI application software, solid skills in AWS services – EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift, BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS with exposure to Agile and DevOps [URL Removed] the efficiency of the BI environment

Monitor performance, reliability and availability of the BI technical environment.

Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance.

Manage compliance and capacity demands

Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches.

Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth.

Ensure business continuity

Formulate, implement and maintain backup and recovery plans.

Formulate, implement and maintain BI disaster recovery strategy.

Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect(s) and BI Technical Manager(s).

Manage problems effectively –

Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner.

Utilise problem solving skills and techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT –

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration).

Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions.

Lead and drive research and development –

Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Relevant AWS certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer).

Experience/Skills

Up to 6 years experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI Administration role.

Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms.

Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software.

Solid knowledge in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift).

Solid knowledge in BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS.

Exposure to Agile and DevOps practices.

In depth knowledge of

Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices.

BI visualisation, reporting and analytics.

Cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.

BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies).

Operating systems, databases and IT systems. Excellent skills in database administration and optimisation. Proactive and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures. Motivated to continuously improve BI environment. Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change.



ATTRIBUTES:

Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus.

Self-motivated with a can-do attitude.

Ability to work and act independently and as part of a team.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

