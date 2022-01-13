Business Intelligence Support – Semi Remote – up to R500k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Successful banking firm built on the spirit of integrity, entrepreneurship, relationships, and a commitment to exceptional performance seeks to utilize the services of a Business Intelligence Support.

The role requires an individual who will generate and provide timely and accurate reporting insights and analyses to all the business units. You will be required to design, develop, test, maintain and support the reporting and analytics for all entities.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology / Information Science

5 years’ experience

SQL

Data Warehousing

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

MDX

OLAP

Dimensional Modelling expertise

Power BI (Advantageous)

Excel

Power Point

Visio

MS Project

Reference Number for this position is NN53610 which is a permanent position and is semi-remote based offering a cost to company salary of R500k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

