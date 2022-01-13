Data Engineer

We’re sourcing for a data engineer to join our client in the IT services management company. This is an intermediate role and provides exposure to plenty of opportunities.

Job Description

We are looking for an individual that excels in the design and implementation of data structures in both; traditional data warehouse methodologies and modern cloud-based data warehouse technologies that support business critical production applications. Offer a deep understanding of the creation, interpretation, and management of large datasets to achieve product goals while ensuring that the process of evaluating datasets for accuracy and quality exists throughout the entire data pipeline.

The ideal candidate would also have a deep understanding of updating, indexing, and maintaining large-scale data-warehouse and cloud data-warehouse technologies and excel in working in a team which delivers a product used by many customers.

Job Description

We are looking for an individual that excels in the design and implementation of data structures in both; traditional data warehouse methodologies and modern cloud-based data warehouse technologies that support business critical production applications. Offer a deep understanding of the creation, interpretation, and management of large datasets to achieve product goals while ensuring that the process of evaluating datasets for accuracy and quality exists throughout the entire data pipeline.

The ideal candidate would also have a deep understanding of updating, indexing, and maintaining large-scale data-warehouse and cloud data-warehouse technologies and excel in working in a team which delivers a product used by many customers.

Responsibilities

Design and develop, in collaboration with fellow team members data models and architecture aligned with the strategic direction of the product.

Develop, construct, optimize, and maintain data pipelines. (DataOps)

Recommend ways to improve data ingestion, reliability, efficiency, and quality within the architectural landscape.

Deployment of ML and AI models and concepts.

Skills

BSc in Computer Science or Engineering or similar qualification.

Excellent command of the English language, primarily written and spoken.

Worked as part of a team building customer facing products.

Understanding of cloud-based computing and technologies like Azure SQL, Azure Data Factory etc.

5 years+ of experience building database technologies with the Microsoft SQL stack, e.g., SSIS, SQL, SSAS, and SSRS.

5 years+ experience in data modelling.

5 years+ of experience working in a product focused environment.

Design and implementation of a data warehouse environment, preferably cloud based with modern technologies.

Deep understanding of data warehouse methodologies and principles.

Experience with the following toolsets Python, R or TensorFlow.

Experience in visualization tools like PowerBI, Tableau, Pyramid Analytics, Qlik, and Domo.

Experience with C# and microservices an advantage.

Design and develop, in collaboration with fellow team members data models and architecture aligned with the strategic direction of the product.

Develop, construct, optimize, and maintain data pipelines. (DataOps)

Recommend ways to improve data ingestion, reliability, efficiency, and quality within the architectural landscape.

Deployment of ML and AI models and concepts.

Education

BSc in Computer Science or Engineering or similar qualification.

Excellent command of the English language, primarily written and spoken.

Worked as part of a team building customer facing products.

Understanding of cloud-based computing and technologies like Azure SQL, Azure Data Factory etc.

5 years+ of experience building database technologies with the Microsoft SQL stack, e.g., SSIS, SQL, SSAS, and SSRS.

5 years+ experience in data modelling.

5 years+ of experience working in a product focused environment.

Design and implementation of a data warehouse environment, preferably cloud based with modern technologies.

Deep understanding of data warehouse methodologies and principles.

Experience with the following toolsets Python, R or TensorFlow.

Experience in visualization tools like PowerBI, Tableau, Pyramid Analytics, Qlik, and Domo.

Experience with C# and microservices an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Azure SQL

Azure Data Factory

MS SQL

SSIS

SQL

SSAS

SSRS

Python

R

TensorFlow

PowerBI

C#

Cloud

DataOps

ML

AI

Learn more/Apply for this position