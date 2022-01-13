Developer: Back-End

Purpose Statement:
Responsible for the task and project design and development of the Core Banking application and related solutions and implementations, according to specifications.
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality
- Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments
- Participate in compiling solution design documentation (technical specifications)
- Independently develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions for minor requirements
Documenting the technical specification (TS)
- The TS must cover and address all the requirements as requested by the Business Analyst
- If the request indicates that existing (old) data is incorrect, the correction of existing data must be addressed (included) in the TS
- If the request indicates an potential impact on existing system, ensure it documented in the TS
- Apply the BANCS design standards where possible
- Keep designs simplistic, user friendly and maintainable
If any of the following is required, the details need to be documented in the TS before review of TS:
- change to GL posting
- change to fee
- new branch required
- production schedule changes
Interpretation of the technical specifications (TS)
- Ensure that there is a good understanding of the technical specification before development start.
- Also use the technical specification as a begin point to get more Bancs knowledge.
- Feedback is required on designs where there is alternate/better ways to implement the solution.
Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.
- Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Cobol code
- Understand the impact of code: Inform Business Analyst of specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system
- Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader
Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment
- Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment
- Conduct investigations based on requests
- Provide feedback to after investigation to:
- The person who requested the investigation (requestor)
- Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst
Perform unit and integration testing on new developments
- Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
- Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
- Provide implementation instructions for new development
- Provide support to the Development/QA/Production environment(s)
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure contracted deadlines are met according to contracted SLA with business
Teamwork and collaboration
- Cooperation / willingness to help
- Interpersonal relationship and interaction with team members
Ideas and knowledge sharing
- Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Back-End environment (e.g., Cobol)
- Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
Responsible for uptime during:
- Standby
- Ensure availability during standby
- During office hours: Promptly attend to issues with direct impact on branch operations
- Request assistance from team member and / or Team Leader if required
- Ensure standby call / investigation is resolved efficiently and feedback provided
Daily operations
- Ensure Business Analyst informed of all queries received from users.
Knowledge and Experience:
Min:Grade 12 with at least 3 years proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environmentSuccessful completion of internal BANCS trainingExperience in the following development languages:
- Cobol
- SQL
- JCL
- UNIX
Ideal:A relevant IT tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in ITBanking and Finance experienceMin Knowledge:o IT systems development processeso Application developmento Standards and governanceo Testing practiceso Banking systems environmentIdeal:Solid understanding:o Banking business modelo Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]