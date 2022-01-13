Developer: Back-End

Purpose Statement:
Responsible for the task and project design and development of the Core Banking application and related solutions and implementations, according to specifications.
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality

  • Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments
  • Participate in compiling solution design documentation (technical specifications)
  • Independently develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions for minor requirements

Documenting the technical specification (TS)

  • The TS must cover and address all the requirements as requested by the Business Analyst
  • If the request indicates that existing (old) data is incorrect, the correction of existing data must be addressed (included) in the TS
  • If the request indicates an potential impact on existing system, ensure it documented in the TS
  • Apply the BANCS design standards where possible
  • Keep designs simplistic, user friendly and maintainable

If any of the following is required, the details need to be documented in the TS before review of TS:

  • change to GL posting
  • change to fee
  • new branch required
  • production schedule changes

Interpretation of the technical specifications (TS)

  • Ensure that there is a good understanding of the technical specification before development start.
  • Also use the technical specification as a begin point to get more Bancs knowledge.
  • Feedback is required on designs where there is alternate/better ways to implement the solution.

Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.

  • Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Cobol code
  • Understand the impact of code: Inform Business Analyst of specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system
  • Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader

Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment

  • Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment
  • Conduct investigations based on requests
  • Provide feedback to after investigation to:
  • The person who requested the investigation (requestor)
  • Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst

Perform unit and integration testing on new developments

  • Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
  • Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
  • Provide implementation instructions for new development
  • Provide support to the Development/QA/Production environment(s)

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure contracted deadlines are met according to contracted SLA with business

Teamwork and collaboration

  • Cooperation / willingness to help
  • Interpersonal relationship and interaction with team members

Ideas and knowledge sharing

  • Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Back-End environment (e.g., Cobol)
  • Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Responsible for uptime during:

  • Standby
  • Ensure availability during standby
  • During office hours: Promptly attend to issues with direct impact on branch operations
  • Request assistance from team member and / or Team Leader if required
  • Ensure standby call / investigation is resolved efficiently and feedback provided

Daily operations

  • Ensure Business Analyst informed of all queries received from users.

Knowledge and Experience:
Min:Grade 12 with at least 3 years proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environmentSuccessful completion of internal BANCS trainingExperience in the following development languages:

  • Cobol
  • SQL
  • JCL
  • UNIX

Ideal:A relevant IT tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in ITBanking and Finance experienceMin Knowledge:o IT systems development processeso Application developmento Standards and governanceo Testing practiceso Banking systems environmentIdeal:Solid understanding:o Banking business modelo Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
