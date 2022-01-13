Developer: Back-End

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the task and project design and development of the Core Banking application and related solutions and implementations, according to specifications.

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality

Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments

Participate in compiling solution design documentation (technical specifications)

Independently develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions for minor requirements

Documenting the technical specification (TS)

The TS must cover and address all the requirements as requested by the Business Analyst

If the request indicates that existing (old) data is incorrect, the correction of existing data must be addressed (included) in the TS

If the request indicates an potential impact on existing system, ensure it documented in the TS

Apply the BANCS design standards where possible

Keep designs simplistic, user friendly and maintainable

If any of the following is required, the details need to be documented in the TS before review of TS:

change to GL posting

change to fee

new branch required

production schedule changes

Interpretation of the technical specifications (TS)

Ensure that there is a good understanding of the technical specification before development start.

Also use the technical specification as a begin point to get more Bancs knowledge.

Feedback is required on designs where there is alternate/better ways to implement the solution.

Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.

Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Cobol code

Understand the impact of code: Inform Business Analyst of specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system

Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader

Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment

Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment

Conduct investigations based on requests

Provide feedback to after investigation to:

The person who requested the investigation (requestor)

Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst

Perform unit and integration testing on new developments

Provide testing assistance to developer(s)

Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Provide implementation instructions for new development

Provide support to the Development/QA/Production environment(s)

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure contracted deadlines are met according to contracted SLA with business

Teamwork and collaboration

Cooperation / willingness to help

Interpersonal relationship and interaction with team members

Ideas and knowledge sharing

Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Back-End environment (e.g., Cobol)

Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Responsible for uptime during:

Standby

Ensure availability during standby

During office hours: Promptly attend to issues with direct impact on branch operations

Request assistance from team member and / or Team Leader if required

Ensure standby call / investigation is resolved efficiently and feedback provided

Daily operations

Ensure Business Analyst informed of all queries received from users.

Knowledge and Experience:

Min:Grade 12 with at least 3 years proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environmentSuccessful completion of internal BANCS trainingExperience in the following development languages:

Cobol

SQL

JCL

UNIX

Ideal:A relevant IT tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in ITBanking and Finance experienceMin Knowledge:o IT systems development processeso Application developmento Standards and governanceo Testing practiceso Banking systems environmentIdeal:Solid understanding:o Banking business modelo Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

