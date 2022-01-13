Developer: Back End (COBOL) at Capitec

It pays to have friends!

Refer a friend and you could earn R25 000

This vacancy forms part of an approved Incentivised Referral Campaign as prescribed by the Talent Acquisition policy

as prescribed by the Talent Acquisition policy Please contact the relevant Talent Acquisition Specialist, should you have any difficulties with uploading your referral on Success Factors.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for task design and task & project development of Capitec Bank Back-End applications according to specifications

Experience

Min:

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Proven BANCS experience and / or successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training

Experience in the following development languages: Minimum Cobol SQL JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent Ideal Unix Java



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

1. IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Banking systems environment

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position