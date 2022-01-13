Front End Web Developer

Talented Web Developer with Front End experience producing pixel perfect work across different types of devices and browsers with constant exposure to new projects, technologies and brands under a creative atmosphere.

Do you have 3 years Front End Web development experience with excellent experience writing Javascript plugins – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)

The Position: The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month for a permanent position based in Table View, Cape Town. Some remote working will be permitted.

Requirements:

South African with a valid South African ID

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Completed Matric

3+ years experience with HTML 5 / CSS 3 / SASS / Javascript / PSD slicing

Experience with MVC Frameworks (Angular / React / [URL Removed]

Experience with Javascript and jQuery

Working with GIT repositories

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites

PhP knowledge – highly advantageous

WordPress experience – highly advantageous

Responsibilities:

Skills:

PhP

Object Orientated coding

MVC PhP (Laravel / Code Igniter)

MySQL

SQL Queries

HTML 5

CSS 3

SASS

Javascript

jQyuery

GIT repository

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

