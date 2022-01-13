FRONT END WEB DEVELOPER
Talented Web Developer with Front End experience producing pixel perfect work across different types of devices and browsers with constant exposure to new projects, technologies and brands under a creative atmosphere.
Do you have 3 years Front End Web development experience with excellent experience writing Javascript plugins – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)
The Position: The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month for a permanent position based in Table View, Cape Town. Some remote working will be permitted.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable web development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
- Completed Matric
- 3+ years experience with HTML 5 / CSS 3 / SASS / Javascript / PSD slicing
- Experience with MVC Frameworks (Angular / React / [URL Removed]
- Experience with Javascript and jQuery
- Working with GIT repositories
- Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites
- PhP knowledge – highly advantageous
- WordPress experience – highly advantageous
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- PhP
- Object Orientated coding
- MVC PhP (Laravel / Code Igniter)
- MySQL
- SQL Queries
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- SASS
- Javascript
- jQyuery
- GIT repository
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- PhP
- MVC
- Laravel
- MySQL
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- SASS
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Angular
- React
- Vue.JS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric