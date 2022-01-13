FULL STACK DEVELOPER
Port Elizabeth
R35k pm
Our client is recruiting a position for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions. Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Development from a recognised tertiary institution with a minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Software Developer. You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design. Being familiar with Agile methodologies would prove advantageous.
Some of the key responsibilities include: Work with development teams and product managers to conceptualise and create software solutions; Design client-side and server-side architecture; Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design (web-based); Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications; Write effective APIs; Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency; Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software; Build applications with a Responsive Design; Write technical documentation; Work with Seniors to improve software; Write queries for stats and reports (T-SQL)
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] before 22th January 2022
Desired Skills:
- software developement
- Full stack
- full stack developer
- front-end and back-end coding
- Agile methodologies
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma