Full-Stack Developer

FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Port Elizabeth

R35k pm

Our client is recruiting a position for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions. Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Development from a recognised tertiary institution with a minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Software Developer. You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design. Being familiar with Agile methodologies would prove advantageous.

Some of the key responsibilities include: Work with development teams and product managers to conceptualise and create software solutions; Design client-side and server-side architecture; Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design (web-based); Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications; Write effective APIs; Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency; Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software; Build applications with a Responsive Design; Write technical documentation; Work with Seniors to improve software; Write queries for stats and reports (T-SQL)

