Help Desk Support Technician

The Role: Essential Qualification:
- To provide IT administration and support across the organisation.
- To support remotely and desktop end- users nationally, as well as office automation support such as printers.
- Experience working with ticketing systems.
- Remote and onsite IT Support for customers
- Provide assistance to end users covering hardware, operating system, file and print, personal productivity suites, email, Internet, Intranet access.
- Interface and collaborate with other 3rd party vendors to ensure seamless integration and support services.
- Adherence to a call logging process, password resets/mail routing/new accounts etc.
- Logging customer queries and meeting SLA’s and updating existing tickets with SLA time
- Ensuring that the operating system and personal productivity applications are configured for optimal performance using industry best practice and are up to date with the latest service packs, patches and drivers.
- Scheduled Server maintenance
- Installation, configuration, move and/or upgrades to both software and hardware, including peripherals and their associated drivers.
- Escalate when needed to in accordance with SLA
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- N+/A+ / 1 Year Certificate
- ITSM Certification
Experience Required:
- 3 year experience in helpdesk support
- Experience in stakeholders engagement