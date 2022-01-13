Infrastructure Server Engineer

The Role: Essential Qualification:

  • To configure and managing servers of different operation system such as Windows, Linux
  • Installing and fixing issues, and upgrading while implementing enhancement to servers to improve performance and reliability
  • To design, implement , and manage enterprise system technologies
  • To support technologies such as Active Directory , Hyper V, internet and file server migration
  • Should be familiar with Cloud Solutions, virtualisation software such
    as VMware and Hyper-V.
  • To provide support for implementation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IT systems

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline
  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • Relevant Certification

Experience required:

  • 8 year experience in managing server infrastructure for organisations with more
    than 500 users
  • Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs

Learn more/Apply for this position