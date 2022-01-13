Infrastructure Server Engineer

The Role: Essential Qualification:
- To configure and managing servers of different operation system such as Windows, Linux
- Installing and fixing issues, and upgrading while implementing enhancement to servers to improve performance and reliability
- To design, implement , and manage enterprise system technologies
- To support technologies such as Active Directory , Hyper V, internet and file server migration
- Should be familiar with Cloud Solutions, virtualisation software such
as VMware and Hyper-V.
- To provide support for implementation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IT systems
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- Relevant Certification
Experience required:
- 8 year experience in managing server infrastructure for organisations with more
than 500 users
- Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs