Intermediate Datawarehouse Developer – Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A large financial services conglomerate trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and one of Africa’s most innovative banks looks to hire the services of an Intermediate Datawarehouse Developer.

You will be part of a cross-functional Agile team and will be responsible to define, build, test, and deliver an increment of value in a short time box; required to analyse, design, develop, implement, and maintain Datawarehouse and Business Intelligence software applications according to the business requirements, while maintaining the full system development lifecycle.

Role & Qualifications Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology / Information Science

7+ years ETL experience

5 years ETL experience in data warehousing

Experience in all phases of the BW/ DW system development lifecycle

Experience building business Intelligence solutions

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

MDX in a data warehousing environment).

Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems

Experience in building cubes

DevOps (advantageous)

Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous

Azure DevOps tools (Advantageous)

Reference Number for this position is NN53613 which is on a long-term contract work that is semi remote offering a rate of up to R600 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

