IT Support Engineer

Our Client is currently looking for a Support Engineer responsible for installation, configuration, troubleshooting, maintenance and life cycle management of technology in order to deliver support for Microsoft and Mac systems; ensuring business systems and applications support to our Client’s users, empowering and enabling them to complete their daily tasks.

Assist with the basic administration of desktop management tools, for example Microsoft SCCM patch management, inventory, image and software

license management.

Build, image, deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, and other IT related Technology equipment and solutions.

Follow all established IT SOPs, policies, and procedures.

Maintain the Remedy ticketing system by resolving tickets in line with relevant SLAs and according to our Clients policies and procedures.

Mentor IT Service Desk

Perform day-to-day duties and responsibilities with a high-level of customer service, ensure client satisfaction in line with agreed standards

Clearly and concisely communicate with staff both orally and in written form.

Soak up new knowledge and enjoy using skills to solve challenging customer problems

Exposure to the centralized Windows Management solution – e.g. NexThink

Exposure to the Mac Management solution – e.g. JAMF

Provide user related AD administration

Report problems via established policies and procedures

Provide support for various print devices including network connected multi-function printers and Distribution printers that are critical to core business

operations

Provide basic O365 Cloud support

Exposure and basic Cisco Switch configuration support for VLAN changes and Port Sticky’s etc.

Provide support for internal customers, working both remotely and on-site with devices, software and other essential business systems as related to

issues assigned in a mixed Microsoft and Mac Environment

Support our meeting locations computer Technology, video conferencing solutions, as well as the online collaboration tools

Work with the Windows Virtualization Lab solution

Accurately administers assets related to daily functions

Be online for days on a rotating roster shift

Financial software support experience, Navision preferred.

Problem investigation and solving

Linux support experience

Experience and understanding of LANs, network protocols, including IP addressing is necessary.

Ability to operate independently where appropriate yet understand when to escalate issues and how to establish effective working relationships both

team members in and outside of their team.

Good organizational, interpersonal communications, writing, and strong listening skills are essential.

Insatiable appetite and willingness to learn and demonstrate a commitment to personal development by seeking out training opportunities and actively learning from teammates

Help-desk / call center experience (Remedy knowledge an advantage)

Assist Administrator with all related technology device Asset management

Meetings and meeting room support

Technology Device support, preferably Dell and Mac

Basic scripting; preferably PowerShell

Support skills for the following :

2 way authentication

Kiosks

Portal

Deepfreeze

Info screens

MS Office Suite

StarLeaf

Experience configuring and troubleshooting TCP/IP networking and related DNS and DHCP aspects of networking

Experience configuring, deploying and troubleshooting enterprise wireless networks

Working knowledge and experience with core IT competencies: SFTP, SSH

Experience in VMware, ESX

Exposure and a good understanding of established IT policies, and procedures

Exposure to and a good understanding of Audits

Documentation, Time Management, Stress Management and Self-Awareness courses advantageous

Promotion process overview advantageous

Qualification:

Base Qualification: Matric

Windows 10 Certified Technician (Configuring Windows Devices) and (Installing and Configuring Windows 10)

3 years of hands on experience supporting IT hardware, software, network services in an IT Service Center/Help Desk environment and or an equivalent

combination of education and experience

1 years of experience with a Desktop Management system (SCCM, etc.)

CompTIA (Network+, Security+)

Basic PowerShell certification

Fundamental call logging system course: Remedy (BMC)

Visualization course (Vmware, Hyper-V)

Device course and certified: Dell

Troubleshooting course, preferably Kepner-Tregoe

Desired Skills:

PC Support

Remote Troubleshooting

SCCM

Microsoft Operating Systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

