IT Support Engineer

Our Client is currently looking for a Support Engineer responsible for installation, configuration, troubleshooting, maintenance and life cycle management of technology in order to deliver support for Microsoft and Mac systems; ensuring business systems and applications support to our Client’s users, empowering and enabling them to complete their daily tasks.
- Assist with the basic administration of desktop management tools, for example Microsoft SCCM patch management, inventory, image and software
- license management.
- Build, image, deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, and other IT related Technology equipment and solutions.
- Follow all established IT SOPs, policies, and procedures.
- Maintain the Remedy ticketing system by resolving tickets in line with relevant SLAs and according to our Clients policies and procedures.
- Mentor IT Service Desk
- Perform day-to-day duties and responsibilities with a high-level of customer service, ensure client satisfaction in line with agreed standards
- Clearly and concisely communicate with staff both orally and in written form.
- Soak up new knowledge and enjoy using skills to solve challenging customer problems
- Exposure to the centralized Windows Management solution – e.g. NexThink
- Exposure to the Mac Management solution – e.g. JAMF
- Provide user related AD administration
- Report problems via established policies and procedures
- Provide support for various print devices including network connected multi-function printers and Distribution printers that are critical to core business
- operations
- Provide basic O365 Cloud support
- Exposure and basic Cisco Switch configuration support for VLAN changes and Port Sticky’s etc.
- Provide support for internal customers, working both remotely and on-site with devices, software and other essential business systems as related to
- issues assigned in a mixed Microsoft and Mac Environment
- Support our meeting locations computer Technology, video conferencing solutions, as well as the online collaboration tools
- Work with the Windows Virtualization Lab solution
- Accurately administers assets related to daily functions
-
Be online for days on a rotating roster shift
-
Financial software support experience, Navision preferred.
- Problem investigation and solving
- Linux support experience
- Experience and understanding of LANs, network protocols, including IP addressing is necessary.
- Ability to operate independently where appropriate yet understand when to escalate issues and how to establish effective working relationships both
- team members in and outside of their team.
- Good organizational, interpersonal communications, writing, and strong listening skills are essential.
- Insatiable appetite and willingness to learn and demonstrate a commitment to personal development by seeking out training opportunities and actively learning from teammates
- Help-desk / call center experience (Remedy knowledge an advantage)
- Assist Administrator with all related technology device Asset management
- Meetings and meeting room support
- Technology Device support, preferably Dell and Mac
- Basic scripting; preferably PowerShell
Support skills for the following :
- 2 way authentication
- Kiosks
- Portal
- Deepfreeze
- Info screens
- MS Office Suite
- StarLeaf
- Experience configuring and troubleshooting TCP/IP networking and related DNS and DHCP aspects of networking
- Experience configuring, deploying and troubleshooting enterprise wireless networks
- Working knowledge and experience with core IT competencies: SFTP, SSH
- Experience in VMware, ESX
- Exposure and a good understanding of established IT policies, and procedures
- Exposure to and a good understanding of Audits
- Documentation, Time Management, Stress Management and Self-Awareness courses advantageous
- Promotion process overview advantageous
Qualification:
- Base Qualification: Matric
- Windows 10 Certified Technician (Configuring Windows Devices) and (Installing and Configuring Windows 10)
- 3 years of hands on experience supporting IT hardware, software, network services in an IT Service Center/Help Desk environment and or an equivalent
- combination of education and experience
- 1 years of experience with a Desktop Management system (SCCM, etc.)
- CompTIA (Network+, Security+)
- Basic PowerShell certification
- Fundamental call logging system course: Remedy (BMC)
- Visualization course (Vmware, Hyper-V)
- Device course and certified: Dell
- Troubleshooting course, preferably Kepner-Tregoe
Desired Skills:
- PC Support
- Remote Troubleshooting
- SCCM
- Microsoft Operating Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years