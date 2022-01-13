IT Support Engineer

Jan 13, 2022

Our Client is currently looking for a Support Engineer responsible for installation, configuration, troubleshooting, maintenance and life cycle management of technology in order to deliver support for Microsoft and Mac systems; ensuring business systems and applications support to our Client’s users, empowering and enabling them to complete their daily tasks.

  • Assist with the basic administration of desktop management tools, for example Microsoft SCCM patch management, inventory, image and software
  • license management.
  • Build, image, deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, and other IT related Technology equipment and solutions.
  • Follow all established IT SOPs, policies, and procedures.
  • Maintain the Remedy ticketing system by resolving tickets in line with relevant SLAs and according to our Clients policies and procedures.
  • Mentor IT Service Desk
  • Perform day-to-day duties and responsibilities with a high-level of customer service, ensure client satisfaction in line with agreed standards
  • Clearly and concisely communicate with staff both orally and in written form.
  • Soak up new knowledge and enjoy using skills to solve challenging customer problems
  • Exposure to the centralized Windows Management solution – e.g. NexThink
  • Exposure to the Mac Management solution – e.g. JAMF
  • Provide user related AD administration
  • Report problems via established policies and procedures
  • Provide support for various print devices including network connected multi-function printers and Distribution printers that are critical to core business
  • operations
  • Provide basic O365 Cloud support
  • Exposure and basic Cisco Switch configuration support for VLAN changes and Port Sticky’s etc.
  • Provide support for internal customers, working both remotely and on-site with devices, software and other essential business systems as related to
  • issues assigned in a mixed Microsoft and Mac Environment
  • Support our meeting locations computer Technology, video conferencing solutions, as well as the online collaboration tools
  • Work with the Windows Virtualization Lab solution
  • Accurately administers assets related to daily functions

  • Be online for days on a rotating roster shift

  • Financial software support experience, Navision preferred.

  • Problem investigation and solving
  • Linux support experience
  • Experience and understanding of LANs, network protocols, including IP addressing is necessary.
  • Ability to operate independently where appropriate yet understand when to escalate issues and how to establish effective working relationships both
  • team members in and outside of their team.
  • Good organizational, interpersonal communications, writing, and strong listening skills are essential.
  • Insatiable appetite and willingness to learn and demonstrate a commitment to personal development by seeking out training opportunities and actively learning from teammates
  • Help-desk / call center experience (Remedy knowledge an advantage)
  • Assist Administrator with all related technology device Asset management
  • Meetings and meeting room support
  • Technology Device support, preferably Dell and Mac
  • Basic scripting; preferably PowerShell

Support skills for the following :

  • 2 way authentication
  • Kiosks
  • Portal
  • Deepfreeze
  • Info screens
  • MS Office Suite
  • StarLeaf
  • Experience configuring and troubleshooting TCP/IP networking and related DNS and DHCP aspects of networking
  • Experience configuring, deploying and troubleshooting enterprise wireless networks
  • Working knowledge and experience with core IT competencies: SFTP, SSH
  • Experience in VMware, ESX
  • Exposure and a good understanding of established IT policies, and procedures
  • Exposure to and a good understanding of Audits
  • Documentation, Time Management, Stress Management and Self-Awareness courses advantageous
  • Promotion process overview advantageous

Qualification:

  • Base Qualification: Matric
  • Windows 10 Certified Technician (Configuring Windows Devices) and (Installing and Configuring Windows 10)
  • 3 years of hands on experience supporting IT hardware, software, network services in an IT Service Center/Help Desk environment and or an equivalent
  • combination of education and experience
  • 1 years of experience with a Desktop Management system (SCCM, etc.)
  • CompTIA (Network+, Security+)
  • Basic PowerShell certification
  • Fundamental call logging system course: Remedy (BMC)
  • Visualization course (Vmware, Hyper-V)
  • Device course and certified: Dell
  • Troubleshooting course, preferably Kepner-Tregoe

Desired Skills:

  • PC Support
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • SCCM
  • Microsoft Operating Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

