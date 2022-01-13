Linux Administrator

Jan 13, 2022

KPI’s will be (but not limited to) :

  • Installation and maintenance of all Linux systems within a Linux environment.
  • Producing documentation on operational, system and user procedures & guidelines.
  • Building, configuration and troubleshooting of server and desktop hardware.
  • Providing advice on selection and purchase of server equipment.
  • Maintaining maximum availability of supported services for users.
  • Obtaining quotes for supply of goods and services from suppliers.
  • Designing, implementing and managing LDAP
  • Monitoring the processes and availability of Linux server
  • Ensuring that support calls are logged and handled effectively and efficiently.
  • Responsible for disaster recovery, in regards to backups
  • Installation and Configuration of Apache Web Server
  • Installation and Configuration of the following Application Server Products
    • Oracle Glassfish
    • Oracle Weblogic

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification:

  • IT Diploma or higher
  • Certified Linux administrator

Work Experience

  • -3 years software management, installation, administration & compatibility.
  • Possessing a proven ability to assist with the day-to-day running of server processes and performance of Linux and Windows systems.
  • Knowledge of monitoring and controlling user management within guidelines to ensure compliance and report on possible improvement.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position