Linux Administrator

KPI’s will be (but not limited to) :

Installation and maintenance of all Linux systems within a Linux environment.

Producing documentation on operational, system and user procedures & guidelines.

Building, configuration and troubleshooting of server and desktop hardware.

Providing advice on selection and purchase of server equipment.

Maintaining maximum availability of supported services for users.

Obtaining quotes for supply of goods and services from suppliers.

Designing, implementing and managing LDAP

Monitoring the processes and availability of Linux server

Ensuring that support calls are logged and handled effectively and efficiently.

Responsible for disaster recovery, in regards to backups

Installation and Configuration of Apache Web Server

Installation and Configuration of the following Application Server Products Oracle Glassfish Oracle Weblogic



Minimum Requirements:



Qualification:

IT Diploma or higher

Certified Linux administrator

Work Experience

-3 years software management, installation, administration & compatibility.

Possessing a proven ability to assist with the day-to-day running of server processes and performance of Linux and Windows systems.

Knowledge of monitoring and controlling user management within guidelines to ensure compliance and report on possible improvement.

