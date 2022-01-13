KPI’s will be (but not limited to) :
- Installation and maintenance of all Linux systems within a Linux environment.
- Producing documentation on operational, system and user procedures & guidelines.
- Building, configuration and troubleshooting of server and desktop hardware.
- Providing advice on selection and purchase of server equipment.
- Maintaining maximum availability of supported services for users.
- Obtaining quotes for supply of goods and services from suppliers.
- Designing, implementing and managing LDAP
- Monitoring the processes and availability of Linux server
- Ensuring that support calls are logged and handled effectively and efficiently.
- Responsible for disaster recovery, in regards to backups
- Installation and Configuration of Apache Web Server
- Installation and Configuration of the following Application Server Products
- Oracle Glassfish
- Oracle Weblogic
Minimum Requirements:
Qualification:
- IT Diploma or higher
- Certified Linux administrator
Work Experience
- -3 years software management, installation, administration & compatibility.
- Possessing a proven ability to assist with the day-to-day running of server processes and performance of Linux and Windows systems.
- Knowledge of monitoring and controlling user management within guidelines to ensure compliance and report on possible improvement.
