PHP Developer

Talented Developer with PhP Back End required to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems.

Do you have 3 years back end web development experience with excellent PhP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)

The Position: The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month for a permanent position based in Table View, Cape Town. Some remote working will be permitted.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable PhP back end web development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

South African with a valid South African ID

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Completed Matric

3+ years back-end web development experience

Excellent PhP and object orientated coding knowledge and experience

Experience with MVC Frameworks (Laravel / Code Igniter)

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries

Experience with HTML 5 / CSS 3 / SASS

Experience with Javascript and jQuery

Working with GIT repositories

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites – highly advantageous

Javascript MVC framework experience – highly advantageous

Responsibilities:

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

