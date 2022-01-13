Senior C# Developer – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 13, 2022

Join one of the best groups in the gaming industry that has the biggest Microsoft stack globally.

You will be required to analyse requirements and creates a software design with Technical Lead and Senior Developers; Create and maintain documentation of the software design and implementation. You will ideally need to have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience professional development experience with a BSc degree or similar

Requirements:

  • C#
  • .net / .net core
  • API Development (REST / Web API)
  • Microservices
  • SOLID principles
  • MVC
  • SQL Server / T-SQL
  • JSON
  • Azure DevOps
  • CI/CD DevOps pipeline
  • HTML / CSS / JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is FM54142 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria, Offering Competitive packages negotiable on ability and experience. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

