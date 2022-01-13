Senior C# Developer – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the best groups in the gaming industry that has the biggest Microsoft stack globally.

You will be required to analyse requirements and creates a software design with Technical Lead and Senior Developers; Create and maintain documentation of the software design and implementation. You will ideally need to have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience professional development experience with a BSc degree or similar

Requirements:

C#

.net / .net core

API Development (REST / Web API)

Microservices

SOLID principles

MVC

SQL Server / T-SQL

JSON

Azure DevOps

CI/CD DevOps pipeline

HTML / CSS / JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is FM54142 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria, Offering Competitive packages negotiable on ability and experience. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

