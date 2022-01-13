Senior C# Developer – Remote – R780k per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An award winning and flourishing Software dev shop, with a key focus on customer engagement / feedback, is on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer to join their remote set-up.
Expect to be a part of a thriving team within a high learning environment. You will advise on architecture decisions and be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.
If innovation at every turn incites you, then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- 6+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft Stack
- Key skills include C#, PHP MVC, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end
- SQL-based database/non-relational DB experience
- You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript
- Node.js
- Rasperry Pi
- Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key
- Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc)
Desired Skills:
- Node js
- SQL
- html
- CSS