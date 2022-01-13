Senior C# Developer – Remote – R780k per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An award winning and flourishing Software dev shop, with a key focus on customer engagement / feedback, is on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer to join their remote set-up.

Expect to be a part of a thriving team within a high learning environment. You will advise on architecture decisions and be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.

If innovation at every turn incites you, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

6+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft Stack

Key skills include C#, PHP MVC, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end

SQL-based database/non-relational DB experience

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript

Node.js

Rasperry Pi

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc)

Reference Number for this position is TRA53342 which is a permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Node js

SQL

html

CSS

