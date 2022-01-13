Senior Developer

The Role: An exclusive opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation has presented itself to someone who would like to become part of a team working on Key projects in this remarkable organisation with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in their success story. Design and Develop transactional websites, Line of business systems and processes that are at the forefront of the Digital transformation of the organisation. Be an integral part of digitising their client journeys through changes to websites and software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.The ideal candidate must be prepared to work both remotely and in the officeSkills and Experience:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

C# .Net 3.5+

SQL Server 2008/2012

??Modern JavaScript libraries? ?? AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc

ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services)

HTML 5

CD/CI pipelines

Cloud PaaS consumption

Rest Services

Kubernetes/Docker

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

