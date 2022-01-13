Senior DevOPS Engineer – Software
Location: Germiston / Bedforview
Position Overview:
An innovative Software Development company is seeking to appoint an experienced Senior DevOPS Engineer.
The company is looking for a self-motivated, hardworking, self-managed, trustworthy, fast learning, and motivated individual to join this very exciting and ever-growing company.
The Senior DevOPS Engineer must possess logical problem-solving abilities and the ability to think outside the box. One will be responsible for Cloud Architecture – Mainly AWS and GCP, upgrading and maintaining the CI/CD systems in place, platform upgrades and/or maintenance of platform and existing code bases, both Backend and UI, and choosing the best technologies to use for new and existing projects.
Further, one will be monitoring the platforms performance and scale in peak and off-peak system hours, adjusting platform costs and VM specifications as needed to adhere to the increase/decrease of traffic throughout the year, updating the platform images for security patches and/or system updates, investigate new ways to deploy the system to increase the performance, decrease any down time and save costs, and investigate new technologies to use to improve on current architecture.
Technical proficiency required in the following:
- Cloud Providers (AWS and GPC)
- Version Control (Github and BitBucket)
- Datadog
- Micro Services methodologies
- Serverless methodologies
- OOP
- TTD
- Horizontal and Vertical platform scale
- CI/CD Tools (Spinnaker, Jenkins, and Cloud Formation)
- Code Languages/Frame Works (PHP, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, Bash, MySQL etc)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
An innovative Software Development company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus