Senior Enterprise Architect

Jan 13, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • To provide alignment between business strategy and IT
    management strategy
  • Drive adoption of Architecture Framework.
  • Update and maintenance of the key Enterprise Architecture deliverables.
  • Establish and maintain contacts within business units and information system programs to understand business activities and requirements.
  • Architectural leadership in the resolutions of inter-program and inter-project issues.
  • Drive ongoing adoption of the Enterprise Architecture both within the business units.
  • Define the implementation and execution of the processes for conformance management of the Enterprise Architecture.
  • Conduct ongoing research and assessment of new analysis approaches for potential use within the Enterprise.
  • Provide consultation services in business process analysis in relation to the use of information and trends.
  • Ensure that programme and projects comply with Architect guidelines.
  • Evaluate internal functions, business development strategies and IT processes then suggest improvements.
  • Create business architecture models to reflect the organisation’s strategies and goals.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline
  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • TOGAF Certification or any relevant certification

Experience required:

  • 8 year experience in organisation wide enterprise architecture for organisations
    with more than 500 users
  • Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs

