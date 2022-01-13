Senior Enterprise Architect

The Role: Essential function:
- To provide alignment between business strategy and IT
management strategy
- Drive adoption of Architecture Framework.
- Update and maintenance of the key Enterprise Architecture deliverables.
- Establish and maintain contacts within business units and information system programs to understand business activities and requirements.
- Architectural leadership in the resolutions of inter-program and inter-project issues.
- Drive ongoing adoption of the Enterprise Architecture both within the business units.
- Define the implementation and execution of the processes for conformance management of the Enterprise Architecture.
- Conduct ongoing research and assessment of new analysis approaches for potential use within the Enterprise.
- Provide consultation services in business process analysis in relation to the use of information and trends.
- Ensure that programme and projects comply with Architect guidelines.
- Evaluate internal functions, business development strategies and IT processes then suggest improvements.
- Create business architecture models to reflect the organisation’s strategies and goals.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- TOGAF Certification or any relevant certification
Experience required:
- 8 year experience in organisation wide enterprise architecture for organisations
with more than 500 users
- Experience in managing stakeholders and projects outputs