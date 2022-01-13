Systems Integration Specialist

My client in Tzaneen (Limpopo) area is a big player in the citrus industry and an amazing opportunity has opened up for someone that wants to work in the area, or even remotely and going there from time to time. They need a Systems Integration Specialist

The successful candidate will be a well-experienced, hands-on, motivated individual responsible for the integration of various in-house systems within the company.

They are busy implementing Sage X3, but the company uses a number of different systems, which needs to be integrated. If you have any X3 integration experience, that would obviously be first prize!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Rest or soap web services

Transactional SQL

SQL Data warehousing

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree/Diploma or MCSD

Experience

5 years or more

BONUS

App or Progressive app experience

Offline application development

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) or Crystal Reports experience

Sage X3 integration experience

LOCATION

Tzaneen / Letsitele but remote work will be considered

SALARY

R60k-R70k TCTC

If you are interested, please send me your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Integraion

Sage

Sage X3

SQL

MCSD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

