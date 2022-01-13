My client in Tzaneen (Limpopo) area is a big player in the citrus industry and an amazing opportunity has opened up for someone that wants to work in the area, or even remotely and going there from time to time. They need a Systems Integration Specialist
The successful candidate will be a well-experienced, hands-on, motivated individual responsible for the integration of various in-house systems within the company.
They are busy implementing Sage X3, but the company uses a number of different systems, which needs to be integrated. If you have any X3 integration experience, that would obviously be first prize!
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Rest or soap web services
- Transactional SQL
- SQL Data warehousing
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree/Diploma or MCSD
Experience
- 5 years or more
BONUS
- App or Progressive app experience
- Offline application development
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) or Crystal Reports experience
- Sage X3 integration experience
LOCATION
Tzaneen / Letsitele but remote work will be considered
SALARY
R60k-R70k TCTC
If you are interested, please send me your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];
