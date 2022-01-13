Technical Administrator

Our client is seeking a well presented, well spoken individual who has s minimum of 3 years strong technical administration backup. Responsible for the administration and SLA processes for their cash solution devicies you will oversee the installations and deinstallations including processing of documentation, data capturing and arrangements with the client, internal departments and third party suppliers.
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- MS Office
- System Administration
- Office Administration
- Own Transport essential
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A large, Cash Solutions Management Company offering excellent career opportunities.