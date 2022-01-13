Technical Administrator

Our client is seeking a well presented, well spoken individual who has s minimum of 3 years strong technical administration backup. Responsible for the administration and SLA processes for their cash solution devicies you will oversee the installations and deinstallations including processing of documentation, data capturing and arrangements with the client, internal departments and third party suppliers.

Desired Skills:

Matric

MS Office

System Administration

Office Administration

Own Transport essential

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A large, Cash Solutions Management Company offering excellent career opportunities.

Learn more/Apply for this position