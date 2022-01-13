Technical Assistant

Jan 13, 2022

Technical Assistant required at a construction material manufacturer on a 12 month fixed term contract.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Coordinating and managing all plant utilities functions (air distribution, civil works, buildings and structures, ad-hoc efficiency improvement projects, management of change projects) through Contractors.
  • Administering, logging and reporting on technical information.
  • Sourcing, controlling and maintaining spares to reduce downtime.
  • Acting as interface between contractors, suppliers and the company for specialised spares and equipment.
  • Complying with Company policies and procedures and executing work in accordance to SHE regulations and standards.
  • Participating in the maintenance team’s initiatives to set and meet continuous improvement targets.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • N4 qualification or equivalent (or higher), with recognised trade qualification.
  • 5 years’ experience in plant maintenance/production environment.
  • Experience in dealing with contractors and service providers.
  • Experience in managing risk spares.
  • Knowledge of SAP maintenance system will be an advantage.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Good computer skills (Word, Excel, MS Projects).
  • Knowledge of Plant Performance reporting systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Support
  • It Support
  • SAP Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

