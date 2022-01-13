Technical Assistant required at a construction material manufacturer on a 12 month fixed term contract.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Coordinating and managing all plant utilities functions (air distribution, civil works, buildings and structures, ad-hoc efficiency improvement projects, management of change projects) through Contractors.
- Administering, logging and reporting on technical information.
- Sourcing, controlling and maintaining spares to reduce downtime.
- Acting as interface between contractors, suppliers and the company for specialised spares and equipment.
- Complying with Company policies and procedures and executing work in accordance to SHE regulations and standards.
- Participating in the maintenance team’s initiatives to set and meet continuous improvement targets.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- N4 qualification or equivalent (or higher), with recognised trade qualification.
- 5 years’ experience in plant maintenance/production environment.
- Experience in dealing with contractors and service providers.
- Experience in managing risk spares.
- Knowledge of SAP maintenance system will be an advantage.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good computer skills (Word, Excel, MS Projects).
- Knowledge of Plant Performance reporting systems.
Desired Skills:
- Technical Support
- It Support
- SAP Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate