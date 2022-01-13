Technical Systems Manager at Ntice Search

An established organization operating in the retail sector, based in Cape Town, is looking for a Technical Systems Manager who has a passion for building products. You will be responsible for their eCommerce products.Requirements:

10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

Experience in an Agile environment

Experience with a headless Magento and Akeneo PIM implementation will be advantageous

E-commerce industry experience and knowledge

Ability to explain complex technical concepts

Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

Experience managing a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products

Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams

Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome

Tech savvy and passionate about building products

Responsibilities:

Manage multiple business stakeholders

Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner and ensure quality solutions and system stability

Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s) and align with company technology strategy

Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment

Apply product and organizational knowledge to lead the product team

Accountable for overall system design

Identify and manage technical debt

Provide technical mentoring to the team

Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed

Accountable for team documentation

Create User Stories and Technical documentation to expand on business requirements (including System interaction diagrams, Wireframes)

Approve change controls

Accountable for team time logging

Evaluate performance of team members

Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)

Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings

Desired Skills:

Technical

Systems

Manager

