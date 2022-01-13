Technical Systems Manager at Ntice Search

An established organization operating in the retail sector, based in Cape Town, is looking for a Technical Systems Manager who has a passion for building products. You will be responsible for their eCommerce products.Requirements:

  • 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
  • Experience in an Agile environment
  • Experience with a headless Magento and Akeneo PIM implementation will be advantageous
  • E-commerce industry experience and knowledge
  • Ability to explain complex technical concepts
  • Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
  • Experience managing a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
  • Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
  • Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
  • Tech savvy and passionate about building products

Responsibilities:

  • Manage multiple business stakeholders
  • Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner and ensure quality solutions and system stability
  • Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s) and align with company technology strategy
  • Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment
  • Apply product and organizational knowledge to lead the product team
  • Accountable for overall system design
  • Identify and manage technical debt
  • Provide technical mentoring to the team
  • Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed
  • Accountable for team documentation
  • Create User Stories and Technical documentation to expand on business requirements (including System interaction diagrams, Wireframes)
  • Approve change controls
  • Accountable for team time logging
  • Evaluate performance of team members
  • Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)
  • Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings

