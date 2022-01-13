The Role: An exclusive opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation has presented itself for a UI Developer – Create interactive applications that enhance a customer’s experience with our brand and facilitate an enjoyable experience on the business’s website or platform. Work closely with UX Designer to ensure optimal user
experience.Skills and Experience: B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI development
Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks
Ability to setup underlying frameworks from scratch to enable good software engineering discipline with the team
Proficient in atleast 1 of the top javascript frameworks (Angular, React, etc)
Detailed experience with coding and the ability to troubleshoot and analyze websites using javascript frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages
Continued education and research into UI development trends and current design strategy and technology
Professional written and interpersonal skills
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently
Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize code for the best possible outcome
Experience creating code to client’s personalized needs and requirements
Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces
Proficient with visual design programsKey Accountabilities: Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience
Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user’s ease of use
and incorporate the findings in the development
Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management
Seek to enhance the user experience by creating seamless navigation through various digital programs and interfaces within the company
Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and drop-down options to colors and fonts
Combine interface design concepts with digital design and establish milestones to encourage cooperation and teamwork