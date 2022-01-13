Web and App Developer

The Role: Essential Functions:
- Develop, build, configure and test solutions from low level designs.
- Ensure that solutions meet requirements outlined in the design documentation.
- Ensure solutions are justified in terms of value to the business.
- Ensure that developed solutions are peer reviewed and formally documented.
- Test solutions to ensure they meet quality standards
- Collaborate with service transition and operations team for continuous service delivery.
- Design solutions and ensure they are technically viable and as per the business requirements and enterprise IT standards.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Web development or related field.
- Diploma in IT or equivalent qualification.
Prefferd Qualification:
- Relevant Certification such as Certified Web Professional – Web Developer
Experience Required:
- 5 year experience in web and App development
- Experience in stakeholders and projects management