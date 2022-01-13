Web and App Developer

The Role: Essential Functions:

  • Develop, build, configure and test solutions from low level designs.
  • Ensure that solutions meet requirements outlined in the design documentation.
  • Ensure solutions are justified in terms of value to the business.
  • Ensure that developed solutions are peer reviewed and formally documented.
  • Test solutions to ensure they meet quality standards
  • Collaborate with service transition and operations team for continuous service delivery.
  • Design solutions and ensure they are technically viable and as per the business requirements and enterprise IT standards.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Web development or related field.
  • Diploma in IT or equivalent qualification.

Prefferd Qualification:

  • Relevant Certification such as Certified Web Professional – Web Developer

Experience Required:

  • 5 year experience in web and App development
  • Experience in stakeholders and projects management

