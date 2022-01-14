Business Analyst III Finance

Jan 14, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
  • Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Job objectives:

  • Information Seeking & Analysis
  • Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
  • Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships
  • Organising, multitasking & time management
  • Knowledge and Application
  • Company and Team Values

Experience:

  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Business Process Management experience
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • Aris experience
  • Finance experience – Essential, does not have to be SAP Finance

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good planning and time management skills
  • Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Decision making
  • Results driven

Learn more/Apply for this position