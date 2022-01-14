Business Analyst III Finance

Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Job objectives:
- Information Seeking & Analysis
- Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
- Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships
- Organising, multitasking & time management
- Knowledge and Application
- Company and Team Values
Experience:
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- Finance experience – Essential, does not have to be SAP Finance
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven