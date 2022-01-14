Business Analyst (SQL experience) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A self-driven & forward-thinking Business Analyst is sought by a cutting-edge Cloud Solutions Specialist to coordinate multiple projects simultaneously while providing critical insight and recommendations on viable improvements on existing business processes & systems. You will be responsible for analysing, capturing, developing & implementingbusiness process and journey mapping for: customers to design their digital touchpoint engagements and the Development team towards maximising customer touchpoints. You will require a BCom Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or other suitable tertiary qualification with 5 years proven track record in a similar role, work experience in the Telecoms/ICT industry, SQL, GitHub & Lucidchart [URL Removed] and document business functions, processes, journeys and systems (both within the company and for key customers).

Consult with functional management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

Analyse feasibility of new systems and enhancements to existing systems to ensure design fits the needs of the users and solution of the business.

Make recommendations on process, journey and or system improvements.

Act as a liaison between departmental end-users, the Software Engineering team, and external consultants in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of business support systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications including writing detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes.

Assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes.

Oversee implementation of final process and provide quality assurance.

Develop the companys best practice systems and processes to allow wider reach of improved solution implementation for customers.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification essential (e.g., BCom, Computer Science or Engineering).

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 years proven track record in Business Analysis.

Work experience with ICT / Telecoms industry.

SQL experience.

Previous experience working with business processing tools essential (e.g., GitHub and Lucidchart).

Facilitation skills.

Documentation skills.

Proven ability to identify, assess and formulate outcomes and recommendations.

Drivers licence and own reliable transport essential.

Professional Competencies –

Process Mapping.

Digital Process Mapping.

Journey Mapping.

IP Routing knowledge.

Business Requirement Specification (BRS) Documentation.

Working knowledge of methodologies such as: Agile, SCRUM, TM Forum.

Advantageous

CBAP Certification.

Software Development skills (JavaScript and Shell Scripting and other).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and math skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to persuade others to change existing practices.

Strong attention to detail.

Proficient with computer and Information Technology.

Team player.

Self-starter and organised.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position