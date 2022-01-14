Data Scientist Semi Remote up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

One of the largest management consultancy firms that offers global experience and local knowledge helping client focus on the bigger picture is currently on the search for a driven and dedicated Data Scientist to join their incredible firm.

The incumbent will be responsible for algorithm and model development and deployment of models in business according to project delivery requirements

Great opportunity apply now!!!

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Data Science, Engineering or related

5-6 years commercial experience

Python

SQL

Azure

AWS

GCP

Snowflake

Agile

Machine Learning

Responsibilities:

Proactively identifies client needs and problems on technical issues that arise and propose resolutions to address these

Manages risk in area of engagement in alignment with Deloitte policies

Consistently reviews and analyses accuracy and quality of own deliverables

Maintains clear communication channels with engagement team members on work status

Supports the Engagement Manager in delivery of engagement / project, in specific area of competency

Raises issues with manager as identified in area of focus that may affect the quality of delivery or timelines of the engagement

Identifies opportunities for follow-on work and works with management to win the business

Reference Number for this position is NN54296 which is a permanent position that is Semi-Remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

GCP

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position