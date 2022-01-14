Full Stack Developer Remote Netherlands R1.2m PA Highly Negotiable at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENET

Best way to start off 2022 with an international opportunity!!!!!

Fantastic opportunity for a Full Stack Developer has become available! This is a great chance to work with a Conversational Service Provider who see’s dialogue as the foundation of modern customer centric business! They are responsible for breaking down barriers and enabling meaningful conversations between customers and organisations and they are looking for an all-rounder.

You will be joininig a team of awesome developers who will be working to serve customers from their offices in The Netherlands. HURRY AND APPLY NOW!!

Frontend skills:

Perfect knowledge of Javascript on the new ES6/ES9 and above variants.

Experience working with Angular / AngularJS or similar frameworks, e.g.: VueJS, ReactJS

Experience consuming REST APIs and perfect understanding of the RESTful architecture.

Experience and understanding of using package managers, e.g.: NPM or Yarn

Experience and perfect knowledge of writing Unit/Functional/Integration tests for their code

Perfect understanding of Microservices architecture

Perfect understanding of WebSockets.

Perfect understanding of NO-SQL Databases

Backend skills:

Perfect knowledge of PHP and Node.js.

Experience and understanding of using package managers: Composer and NPM or Yarn

Experience working with PHP Symfony framework or similar PHP frameworks, e.g.: Laravel, Zend Framework, Yii, etc.

Experience working with O.R.M. libraries either for PHP or Node.js, e.g.:

Doctrine ORM, EloquentORM, Sequelize, Mongoose, etc.

Experience creating and consuming REST APIs and perfect understanding of the RESTful architecture.

Perfect understanding of Microservices architecture

Perfect understanding of NO-SQL Databases

Experience working with MongoDB.

Experience working with 3rd party API in eCommerce, Messaging, Reporting

Experience and perfect knowledge of writing Unit/Functional/Integration tests for their code.

Experience and understanding of local development environments and tools like:

Docker, docker-compose, vagrant, etc.

Knowledge on Docker, Kubernetes, ELK, RabbitMQ, XMPP will be highly appreciated.

Experience or knowledge of nginx will be highly appreciated

Other technical skill:

Experience and perfect understanding of Git and Bitbucket

Experience with code reviews and pull requests

Reference Number for this position is GZ54209 which is a permanent position working remotely with the company based in the Netherlands offering a cost to company of R1200k per annum highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

