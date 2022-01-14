Intermediate Functional Analyst

Key Objectives:

Development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions in order to align to Corporate Business Strategy.

Defining customization required for the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To oversee the developing of programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the company Standards.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Systems (or similar)

Job objectives:

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system when required.

Document and improve current business process and business flows in terms of the DC systems in order to support business needs and goals.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

Defining customization required for the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Design and implement technological business solutions.

Prepare functional test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Do functional testing of customizations to 3rd party software and internally developed programs.

Assist the business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Manage Small Internal Projects.

Manage the delivery of team members.

Assist and support Domain and Solution Architects in solution design.

Experience:

3-5 years experience in retail

3-5 years experience in functional analytics

3-5 years experience working on projects in Agile

3-5 years experience in cloud solutions (preferably AWS)

5+ years developing and maintaining systems functional and technical specifications experience

Knowledge and skills:

3 – 5 years understanding cloud technology

3 – 5 years knowledge of Agile/Scrum toolset

3 – 5 years working as a functional analyst Problem-solving skills

Good communication skills (oral & written)

Planning &Organizing skills

Management skills

Analytical skills

Standby

Qualification

1. Do you have a Degree or Diploma in Information Systems (or similar) ?

Experience

2. How many years experiences do you have working as a functional analyst?

3. Do you have knowledge of retail industry

