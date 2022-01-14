iOS Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

At the company we are representing, they are building truly cross functional teams with full ownership of Design, Architecture, Build and Test. The iOS Developer will collaborate closely with fellow team members from the Product, Backend, Design and QA communities of practice. Position is 100% remote – work from anywhere and make an impact !!Client DetailsOur client is a Global FinTech Brand specialising in Crypto currency and Digital Banking. DescriptionResponsibilities as an iOS Developer, you will be responsible for:

Building components of our mobile app that will enable users all over the world to send, spend, save, and receive money and Bitcoin safely and globally.

The impact of what you will help develop at the organization will help people protect their life savings.

If you are a passionate, enthusiastic engineer interested in revolutionizing banking, join the brand!ProfileRequirements:

3-5 year’s experience in iOS development Swift.

Experience working with code sharing, pull requests and code reviews (G.I.T).

Experience working with teams in an agile environment (Jira).

Passion for clean code where re-usability, testability and readability are a must (SOLID).

Experience with the tech stack described above.

Self-motivated, with initiative and enthusiasm, willing to work with a remote team.

Great communication skills in English.

Nice to have:

Mobile banking / Crypto

Experience in CI/CD (CircleCI), Fastlane and static code quality analytics.

Experience in BDD.

Kotlin, including multiplatform (believe it! – they use it both Android and iOS)

Open source contributions.

Experience with SwiftUI, Combine

Other requirements:

A dedicated work-space.

A reliable internet connection with the fastest speed possible in your area.

Devices and other essential equipment that meet minimal technical specifications.

Alignment with their Values.

Job Offer50,000 USD – 70,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech Brand

