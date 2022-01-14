IT Support Technician

Our client is looking for an enthusiastic client centric IT Support Technician to join their local IT support team in East London. Our client is a leading National Service Solutions company with branches in all main centres. The company has an established track record and offers the right applicant a supportive environment with plenty of opportunity for personal and career growth. Duties and skills:- Internal and remote end user desktop support Hardware and printer support Basic LAN and WAN support Apple and Android mobile support Mobile and contract administration Network and AD user administration O365 administration Basic server and backup administration. Minimum Requirements:- Matric and relevant ICT qualifications Minimum of 2 year’s industry related experience Excellent verbal and written communication skills Excellent administrative skills and the ability to multi-task Proactive, punctual and good time management Ability to work as an individual and in a team Work well under pressure and be able to meet deadlines Open to working after hours when required Must have driver’s license and own vehicle Available home internet connectivity. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

