IT Systems Administrator

The primary responsibility of the role would be to ensure smooth operation of all systems for the complex by supporting users with hardware and software issues and maintaining gaming systems.

This is a shift-based position, and the successful candidate will be required to work shifts and Public Holidays as well as standby duties.

Responsibilities:

Troubleshoot problems reported by users;

Maintain network and system security;

Maintain end user devices, servers, printers, storage;

Maintain backups for server data, network devices data and test data restoration process;

Maintain network facilities in individual machines, such as drivers and settings of personal computers as well as printers;

Support LANs, WANs, network segments, Internet, and intranet systems.

Requirements:

Experience in the casino environment

Experience with monitoring systems and maintaining a high security level;

Experience with virtualization (e.g., VMware, HyperV);

Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting Windows based environments for Desktops & Servers;

Experience on switches for VLAN, tagging, stacking;

Minimum of 2 to 3 years systems management experience, preferably in a gaming environment;

Systems Administration/System Engineer certification in Microsoft (e.g. MCSA, MCSE, A+, N+);

Hosted PABX & IP phones;

O365 administration

Experience with Domain controller, group policy DHCP etc (e.g., Server [Phone Number Removed];, Windows 10);

Experience with endpoint management.

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

monitoring systems

virtualisation

Installations

Configuration

O365 Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Hospitality based client | Opportunity for career growth

