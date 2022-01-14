.NET/SharePoint Developer

Qualifications:
- Experience with ASP.NET and/or SQL Server preferred.
- 4+ years of professional experience in software development using C# and ASP.NET; must have experience developing SharePoint solutions
- Experience with SharePoint Server 2013 and/or Office 365 required.
- Experience developing web applications using ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, SQL Server, or other technologies is preferred.
Requirements:
- Develops solutions for SharePoint, .NET, and Silverlight applications
- Provides problem resolution and implementation of solutions in a timely manner.
- Updates website, portal, and business application code and unit tests as necessary.
- Understands and complies with Code Review Policy and procedures.
- Designing, developing, testing, and troubleshooting computer software systems.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.