.NET/SharePoint Developer

Jan 14, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Experience with ASP.NET and/or SQL Server preferred.
  • 4+ years of professional experience in software development using C# and ASP.NET; must have experience developing SharePoint solutions
  • Experience with SharePoint Server 2013 and/or Office 365 required.
  • Experience developing web applications using ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, SQL Server, or other technologies is preferred.

Requirements:

  • Develops solutions for SharePoint, .NET, and Silverlight applications
  • Provides problem resolution and implementation of solutions in a timely manner.
  • Updates website, portal, and business application code and unit tests as necessary.
  • Understands and complies with Code Review Policy and procedures.
  • Designing, developing, testing, and troubleshooting computer software systems.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

Learn more/Apply for this position