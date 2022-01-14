.NET/SharePoint Developer

Qualifications:

Experience with ASP.NET and/or SQL Server preferred.

4+ years of professional experience in software development using C# and ASP.NET; must have experience developing SharePoint solutions

Experience with SharePoint Server 2013 and/or Office 365 required.

Experience developing web applications using ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, SQL Server, or other technologies is preferred.

Requirements:

Develops solutions for SharePoint, .NET, and Silverlight applications

Provides problem resolution and implementation of solutions in a timely manner.

Updates website, portal, and business application code and unit tests as necessary.

Understands and complies with Code Review Policy and procedures.

Designing, developing, testing, and troubleshooting computer software systems.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

Learn more/Apply for this position