New grant opportunity for African entrepreneurs

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has opened applications for the 2022 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

African entrepreneurs with business ideas or existing businesses under five years, are encouraged to apply now for $5 000 seed capital, mentorship, business management training and more on the 2022 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme.

Applications will close on 31 March 2022.

Since 2015, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered 15 847 African entrepreneurs with non-returnable seed capital of $5 000 each; 12 weeks of business management training; access to experienced mentors; and membership to Africa’s largest entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In 2021, the Tony Elumelu Foundation disbursed $24,75-million to 5 000 African entrepreneurs across Africa for its 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme.

The Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme remains one of the largest private sector responses to driving the economic recovery of African youth, women and SMEs given the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic across Africa.

Across Africa, Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme beneficiaries are starting and growing businesses that have collectively created over 400 000 direct and indirect jobs.

Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme alumni Nneile Mkholise is a South African tech entrepreneur and founder of iMED Tech Group, a start-up that uses 3D printing technology to produce breast prosthetic for breast cancer survivors.

She comments: “In just two years I have been able to impact over 150 women with my prosthetics. After completing the TEF Programme in 2016, I have since gone on to launch a product called 3DIMO (3-Dimensional Imaging and Modelling for Operations) an online cloud platform that will be an AI-infused product that will help surgeons be able to create 3D virtual and 3D printed surgical planning models.”

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, says: “We are constantly blown away by the quality of businesses that come from Africa every year. This motivates us to scale our efforts to empower even more entrepreneurs on the continent.

“The innovation, knowledge and resilience of African entrepreneurs is central to charting Africa’s socio-economic transformation and meet the continent’s development objectives. We are also proud of the increase in female participation on our programme, especially with the 2021 cohort where we witnessed a record 68% selection of women entrepreneurs.”

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa: new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector. Applications should be made at www.tefconnect.com.