Senior C# Backend Developer Remote up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This heavyweight UK based wealth and fintech hub is searching for Senior C# Backend Developers.

You’ll be developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases.

This fully remote and permanent role is the open door to career opportunities at any of their offices in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic and China.

Requirements:

C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.

Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Responsibilities:

Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.

The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.

Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.

You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.

Qualifications:

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

