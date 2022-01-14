Senior C# Developer – Semi Remote/ Pretoria – up to R800k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software development company that provides their customers with specific solutions according to their needs is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer. They pride themselves in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey.

As an exceptional Senior C# Developer, you will be developing quality software and web applications along with analysing and maintaining existing software applications.

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

T-SQL

Asp. Net MVC

SQL Server

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or field

Reference Number for this position is BV54208 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

