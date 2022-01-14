Senior C# full stack developer – Rivonia – R11m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 14, 2022

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?

An industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Rivonia offices.

Requirements:

  • Min 6 years’ experience as a developer
  • C#
  • NET, SQL
  • Experience in [URL Removed] and/or Angular 7+ and/or [URL Removed]

Responsibilities:

  • C# development and building environments.
  • Applying branching strategy and adhering to it.
  • Assist team in setup and troubleshooting.
  • Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation.
  • SDLC and supporting tools.
  • Working in Agile environments.

Reference Number for this position is DB53388 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton, Rivonia offering a cost to company salary of R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • NET
  • SQL
  • SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

