Senior C# full stack developer – Rivonia – R11m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?
An industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Rivonia offices.
Requirements:
- Min 6 years’ experience as a developer
- C#
- NET, SQL
- Experience in [URL Removed] and/or Angular 7+ and/or [URL Removed]
Responsibilities:
- C# development and building environments.
- Applying branching strategy and adhering to it.
- Assist team in setup and troubleshooting.
- Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation.
- SDLC and supporting tools.
- Working in Agile environments.
which is a permanent position and based in Sandton, Rivonia offering a cost to company salary of R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
