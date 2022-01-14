Senior C# .Net Core Developer with Xamarin – Centurion – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This renowned insurance powerhouse is eager to bring on board an adept C#.Net Developer with Xamarin. The ideal candidate has a passion for mobile development and the software craft!
So, if a footprint within a Global brand and showcasing your expertise in software product development is where your head’s at, then look no further.
Requirements:
- Xamarin / Xamarin Forms
- .Net Core API’s (using C#)
- Telemetry and Logging Tools
- Atlassian Product Suite
- IT related degree
- 7 + years’ experience
Responsibilities:
- Working within a small, agile delivery team
- Creating scalable and performant mobile experiences
- Designing great API’s
- Product design and execution
