Senior C# .Net Core Developer with Xamarin – Centurion – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This renowned insurance powerhouse is eager to bring on board an adept C#.Net Developer with Xamarin. The ideal candidate has a passion for mobile development and the software craft!

So, if a footprint within a Global brand and showcasing your expertise in software product development is where your head’s at, then look no further.

Requirements:

Xamarin / Xamarin Forms

.Net Core API’s (using C#)

Telemetry and Logging Tools

Atlassian Product Suite

IT related degree

7 + years’ experience

Responsibilities:

Working within a small, agile delivery team

Creating scalable and performant mobile experiences

Designing great API’s

Product design and execution

Reference Number for this position is TRA51988 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

