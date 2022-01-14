Senior DevOps Engineer – Rotation – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

International end user environment with head offices based in the Midrand area is looking for DevOps Engineers looking to step out of the ordinary to join a world leading premium manufacturer working with bleeding edge tech alongside Germany’s finest Engineers.

You will be required to take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud or Edge computing

If you have several years of experience APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace or other monitoring systems and CI/CD tools. If you are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, are hands-on and a great team player, this is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Technical knowledge – Required:

Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus)

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),

Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform),

Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub

Experience with Databases Sql and NoSQL

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ

Experience with:

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website

Troubleshooting

Experience with C# or related .NET technologies is not a must but big advantage

