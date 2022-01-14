Senior Frontend Developer (CH745) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who builds digital technology solutions that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

They are looking for employ a senior and experienced Frontend Developer.

Our client has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. Our client is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and is a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

About the role

You will form part of the team that develops their Digital Agriculture Solution that enhances the efficiency of commercial farms. Agricultural data from below the ground, on the ground and earth observation are captured in the platform that aggregates and calibrates the data to assist in accurate decision making. The product is currently deployed at more than 7 400 farms, covering more than 2 million Hectares.

As a senior frontend developer plan, develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality, sustainable and scalable applications. You will communicate the use of best practice during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. In doing so you will be contributing to creating productive societies.

The ideal candidate:

We are looking for an individual that is proficient in writing clear, fit for purpose, software, which solves client needs. The ideal individual will be someone who is a great team player, dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa.

What you need

8+ years relevant coding experience.

5 8 years experience working with JavaScript, HTML/CSS

Company vision

One of our main drivers at the company is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on peoples lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. We strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements!

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

– We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making. Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

– We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification. Flexibility – 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

– 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused. An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

– We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives. Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

– We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur. Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Preference will be given to EE candidates.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

