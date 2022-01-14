Senior Java Developer

This position will challenge software engineering as well as people skills.

From a software engineering perspective, you will have the opportunity to solve and design complex integration patterns. Various technologies are used within this space of which the major ones are Java EE, Maven, Jenkins CI, Docker, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, WebSphere Liberty, Angular, AIX and Linux.

Development challenges will include new software development as well as maintaining current software, including modernization of platforms with minimal impact on business.

From a people perspective you should be able to operate on your own and within a team setup, depending on the projects you will be involved.

Knowledge sharing is key to the role and technical guidance as well as mentoring of junior to intermediate developers will be expected.

Experience and Qualifications:

5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

Relevant IT qualification.

Relevant post graduate IT qualification.

Java skills:

5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.

Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.

Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes.

Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Skills Required:

Java EE (Not Spring)

GitLab

Jenkins

Ansible

Linux/AIX

REST

Back End Development

Object Orientated development and design

WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Competencies:

Examining Information

Articulating Information

Managing Tasks

Interpreting Data

Challenging Ideas

Producing Output

Developing Expertise

Team Working

