Software Quality Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement overall quality of the [URL Removed] participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be [URL Removed] of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery [URL Removed] status of testing to the squad daily and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational. Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our [URL Removed] sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation. Develop the automation code using the automation framework for [URL Removed] the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing. Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and [URL Removed] DEVELOPMENT

Lean Software

Kanban Development

Extreme Programming – understanding of the values and principles of Agile Extreme Programming (Agile XP) and knowledge of the Agile XP core practices.

DATA ANALYSIS

Data analysis is a process of inspecting, cleansing, transforming and modelling data with the goal of discovering useful information, informing conclusion and supporting decision-making.

JAVA DEVELOPMENT WITH J2EE AND/ OR SPRINGBOOT KNOWLEDGE

Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Understand web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages.

OBJECT ORIENTATION (DEVELOPERS)

Knowledge of Object-Oriented design and programming in Java.

PROGRAMMING

Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting With Computers

Computer Programming Skills are the skills which are required to program according to given constraints and satisfying all test cases with optimal space and time.

ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate

Soap and RESTFUL services.

Service Virtualisation and use of hyperconverged infrastructure: Basic.

Performance and load testing.

TESTING PRINCIPLES

Knowledge of the system and interface testing principles and processes, including testing, reporting, case management, results management.

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS

Developing and leveraging relationships within and across work groups to achieve results.

DECISION MAKING

Identifying and understanding problems and opportunities by gathering, analysing, and interpreting quantitative and qualitative information; choosing the best course of action by establishing clear decision criteria, generating and evaluating alternatives, and making timely decisions; taking action that is consistent with available facts and constraints and optimises probable consequences

TECHNICAL/PROFESSIONAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Having achieved a satisfactory level of technical, functional, and/or professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas; keeping up with current developments and trends in areas of expertise; leveraging expert knowledge to accomplish results.

Experience of implementing QA solutions within a continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline.

